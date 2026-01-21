Expand / Collapse search

Lac La Belle police: Reports of projectiles causing damage to vehicles

Published  January 21, 2026 10:54am CST
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • Police are investigating multiple reports of projectiles striking and damaging vehicles on State Highway 67 in Lac La Belle.
    • The reported incidents occurred over a three-week period starting on Dec. 27, 2025.

LAC LA BELLE, Wis. - The Lac La Belle Police Department has received reports of projectiles causing damage to vehicles on State Highway 67 (also known as North Lake Road).

Vehicles damaged by projectiles

What we know:

A news release from police says the incidents occurred between Dec. 27, 2025 and Jan. 16. 

What you can do:

If you have any information regarding these incidents, you are urged to contact the Village of Lac La Belle Police Department at 920-474-4812. You can also contact Crime Stoppers of Waukesha County and submit tips anonymously. 

