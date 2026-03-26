Lac La Belle fatal crash; 10-year-old boy identified, GoFundMe set up

The Brief A child is dead following a crash in Lac La Belle on Wednesday, March 25. The crash happened around 7 a.m. at State Highway 67 and McMahon Road. On Thursday, the boy was identified as Jack Oudenhoven.



The 10-year-old boy who died following a two-vehicle crash in Lac La Belle on Wednesday has been identified as Jack Oudenhoven.

The Meadow View Elementary PTO confirmed the information on Thursday, March 26.

A GoFundMe has been created for the Oudenhoven family.

The backstory:

A 10-year-old boy has died following a two-vehicle crash in Lac La Belle on Wednesday, March 25.

Fatal crash

What we know:

According to the Lac La Belle Police Department, the crash happened around 7 a.m. at State Highway 67 and McMahon Road.

The preliminary investigation indicates a 34-year-old man was driving northbound on State Highway 67 when he struck another northbound vehicle waiting to turn onto McMahon Road.

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The vehicle that was struck was occupied by a 16-year-old driver and two passengers. The rear seat passenger, a 10-year-old boy, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both drivers and a passenger were transported to the hospital.

Police say all parties involved are cooperating. The investigation remains ongoing.

Community in mourning

What they're saying:

Community members say the loss has left many in shock.

"Think if you are a mother, no child should ever die before their parents die. I got children of my own so I can just imagine how that's gotta feel," said Corrie Schmidt, who lives and works in the area. "Ugh, yeah, it's devastating. It's devastating […] "I can't say enough for the mom and that dad."

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First responders also shared their grief.

The Western Lakes Fire District released a statement, saying the following:

"There are no words to capture the sorrow we feel following the loss of a young life in our community. The Western Lakes Fire District extends our deepest, most heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the families, friends, and neighbors affected by this unimaginable tragedy. We recognize the profound impact this has on every one of us. As a community, we mourn the loss of a young life. Events of this nature are incredibly difficult for the first responders. As a District we have enacted our employee assistance program and peer support team to assist our personnel with processing this incident."

The Village of Lac La Belle Police Department shared a similar sentiment:

"Our deepest condolences go out to everyone involved during this difficult time."