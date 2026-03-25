Lac La Belle fatal crash; 10-year-old boy dead, 3 taken to hospital
LAC LA BELLE, Wis. - A 10-year-old boy has died following a two-vehicle crash in Lac La Belle on Wednesday, March 25.
Fatal crash
What we know:
According to the Lac La Belle Police Department, the crash happened around 7 a.m. at State Highway 67 and McMahon Road.
The preliminary investigation indicates a 34-year-old man was driving northbound on State Highway 67 when he struck another northbound vehicle waiting to turn onto McMahon Road.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
The vehicle that was struck was occupied by a 16-year-old driver and two passengers. The rear seat passenger, a 10-year-old boy, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Both drivers and a passenger were transported to the hospital.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Lac La Belle Police Department.