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Kwik Trip Fun Run 2026: Help raise money for veterans, Gold Star families

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Things To Do
Published June 24, 2026 11:11 AM CDT
Published June 24, 2026 11:11 AM CDT
article

The Brief

    • The 3rd annual Kwik Trip Fun Run takes place on Saturday, June 27, covering up to 50 kilometers and visiting up to seven locations.
    • The run raises money for the Band of Runners, an organization supporting veterans and Gold Star families.
    • Runners can choose from three different distances, and the public can register to run or donate online.

WAUKESHA, Wis. - The Wisconsin Kwik Trip Enthusiast Club is conducting its 3rd annual Kwik Trip Fun Run – which visits seven distinct Kwik Trips while covering a distance of up to 50 kilometers. 

Kwik Trip Fun Run

What we know:

The Fun Run takes place on Saturday, June 27 – and raises money for the Band of Runners to support veterans and Gold Star families.

There are multiple distances from which to choose. They include: 

  • 5 kilometers (1 Kwik Trip)
  • 29 kilometers (4 Kwik Trips)
  • 50 kilometers (7 Kwik Trips)

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What you can do:

You can register to take part in this event.

If you cannot take part in the event, you can still donate to the cause.

The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Wisconsin Kwik Trip Enthusiast Club.

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