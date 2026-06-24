Kwik Trip Fun Run 2026: Help raise money for veterans, Gold Star families
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WAUKESHA, Wis. - The Wisconsin Kwik Trip Enthusiast Club is conducting its 3rd annual Kwik Trip Fun Run – which visits seven distinct Kwik Trips while covering a distance of up to 50 kilometers.
Kwik Trip Fun Run
What we know:
The Fun Run takes place on Saturday, June 27 – and raises money for the Band of Runners to support veterans and Gold Star families.
There are multiple distances from which to choose. They include:
- 5 kilometers (1 Kwik Trip)
- 29 kilometers (4 Kwik Trips)
- 50 kilometers (7 Kwik Trips)
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What you can do:
You can register to take part in this event.
If you cannot take part in the event, you can still donate to the cause.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Wisconsin Kwik Trip Enthusiast Club.