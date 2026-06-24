Kwik Trip Fun Run 2026: Help raise money for veterans, Gold Star families

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The Brief The 3rd annual Kwik Trip Fun Run takes place on Saturday, June 27, covering up to 50 kilometers and visiting up to seven locations. The run raises money for the Band of Runners, an organization supporting veterans and Gold Star families. Runners can choose from three different distances, and the public can register to run or donate online.



The Wisconsin Kwik Trip Enthusiast Club is conducting its 3rd annual Kwik Trip Fun Run – which visits seven distinct Kwik Trips while covering a distance of up to 50 kilometers.

Kwik Trip Fun Run

What we know:

The Fun Run takes place on Saturday, June 27 – and raises money for the Band of Runners to support veterans and Gold Star families.

There are multiple distances from which to choose. They include:

5 kilometers (1 Kwik Trip)

29 kilometers (4 Kwik Trips)

50 kilometers (7 Kwik Trips)

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What you can do:

You can register to take part in this event.

If you cannot take part in the event, you can still donate to the cause.