Krispy Kreme celebrates 20th anniversary of 'Elf' with movie-inspired holiday donuts: See the festive treats

Buddy the Elf is a household staple in many American homes as the holidays near — and the brand is celebrating the movie’s big anniversary uniquely.

Krispy Kreme announced it will release limited-edition "Elf" custom donuts to celebrate the movie’s 20th anniversary.

Starting on Friday, Nov. 24, customers can visit Krispy Kreme to try the "Elf"-inspired donuts — namely, The Buddy Snow Globe donut, the Buddy Makes Breakfast donut and the Christmas Lights donut.

All donuts will be available in limited-edition "Elf"-themed dozen donut boxes, according to Krispy Kreme.

The Buddy Snow Globe donut is an original Krispy Kreme glazed donut. It's dipped in sugar-cookie light blue icing and white sprinkles — and topped with powered sugary snow as well as a chocolate "Elf" piece for more decor, the company indicates.

The "Elf"-inspired donuts include three new donuts and the return of the Santa Belly donut. (Krispy Kreme / Fox News)

The Buddy Makes Breakfast donut is also an original Krispy Kreme glazed donut. It's topped with cake batter spaghetti buttercream, milk chocolate candies, sprinkles and maple drizzle.

The new Christmas Lights donut is based on an original Krispy Kreme glazed donut. It's dipped in rich chocolate icing, drizzled with green icing and topped with rainbow sprinkles and a Christmas "Elf" piece, according to the company.

Krispy Kreme global chief brand officer Dave Skena said in a media statement that the inspired donuts are "to honor memorable moments from the movie."

He also said, "Smiling is Buddy the Elf’s ‘favorite,’ and ours, too. We know our fans are going to smile a lot when they spread holiday cheer to family and friends all season long with our ‘Elf’ holiday collection."

Have no fear if you can’t make it to a Krispy Kreme location: A 6-pack of the Buddy Snow Globe, Festive Lights and Santa Belly donuts will be delivered fresh daily to select grocery stores, according to Krispy Kreme.

The Charlotte, North Carolina, headquartered company also announced it would be returning with its annual "Day of the Dozens" on Dec. 12 — or 12/12 — by offering customers a $1 original glazed dozen donuts when they purchase any dozen at regular price.

"Elf" originally hit theaters in 2003 — making this holiday season the 20th anniversary of the first time viewers met Buddy the Elf.

