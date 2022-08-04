Krispy Kreme announces early arrival of pumpkin spice-flavored menu

article

Fall is here, at least that’s according to Krispy Kreme.

Beginning on August 8, the popular doughnut franchise is bringing back their seasonal pumpkin-spiced flavored favorites in addition to their newest fried confection, the Pumpkin Spice Latte Swirl Doughnut.

"Sure, pumpkin spice is generally associated with fall, but true fans of the flavor will agree that August is close enough! So, we’re pulling fall forward, enabling our guests to indulge and enjoy early with delicious pumpkin spice doughnuts and drinks, including our Pumpkin Spice Latte, which you can get iced or frozen, by the way," said Dave Skena, global chief brand officer for Krispy Kreme.

The newest items will include:

Pumpkin Spice Latte Swirl Doughnut: A Pumpkin Spice Doughnut dipped in a pumpkin spice/sugar blend and topped with a swirl of vanilla and coffee buttercream.

Pumpkin Spice Iced Coffee: Iced Coffee blended with pumpkin pie sauce.

And of course, the seasonal classics will include:

Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Doughnut: A classic Original Glazed doughnut with a pumpkin spice twist.

Pumpkin Spice Original Filled Cheesecake Doughnut: A Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed doughnut with creamy cheesecake filling decorated with cheesecake icing.

Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut: A perfectly spiced old-fashioned cake doughnut covered in iconic glaze.

Pumpkin Spice Latte: A latte flavored with pumpkin pie sauce, topped with whipped cream and pumpkin spice seasoning – available hot, iced or frozen.

In other pumpkin spice-flavored news, Oreo recently announced it would be resurrecting its Pumpkin Spice Sandwich Cookies for a limited time beginning on August 15.

"OREO Pumpkin Spice Sandwich Cookies are the classic original snack cookies you’ve always known and loved, the brand shared on its website. "But with this unforgettable twist of pumpkin spice flavor to celebrate fall."

TWEET: https://twitter.com/Oreo/status/1554832035927142400

They also said, "These limited edition OREO cookies feature two golden wafer cookies filled with a rich pumpkin spice-flavored crème, making them supremely dunkable and delicious."

FOX Business contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.