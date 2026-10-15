Koreem Ozier homicide; Racine man ordered to stand trial

The Brief A 23-year-old man charged in the fatal shooting of Koreem Ozier appeared in court. The judge found probable cause and ordered Collin Wallace to stand trial. The defense seemingly questioned an investigator to support the idea Wallace was acting in self-defense.



The 23-year-old charged with shooting and killing former Racine Case high school basketball star Koreem Ozier made his second appearance in court on Thursday, Oct. 15.

In court

What To Know:

There were nearly 40 minutes of witness testimony and cross examinations for Collin Wallace’s case in court today. He’s the man charged with shooting and killing Koreem Ozier.

The commissioner found probable cause and Wallace will now stand trial.

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Koreem Ozier

Fatal shooting

The backstory:

Ozier was shot and killed in Racine near 12th and Memorial on Sept. 20 just before 9 p.m.

According to the criminal complaint, the altercation started from a minor traffic incident.

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Testimony

What To Know:

In court, Nicholas Contreras, a Racine Police Department investigator who responded to the shooting, testified.

The defense seemingly questioned Contreras to support the idea Wallace was acting in self-defense.

Racine Police Department Investigator

"If what you’re inferring is that Mr. Ozier recruited people to come back across the street with him. It did not appear that way on video," Contreras said.

The defense persisted and the prosecution objected.

"Commissioner, this has been asked and answered. He’s just not answering the way Attorney Cafferty wants him to because it didn’t happen that way," Attorney Antoinette Rich said.

Ozier’s family was in court to watch. They were wiping back tears, holding on to one another and struggling to stay silent at times.

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Collin Wallace in court

"Based on the totality of that testimony, and construing all inferences and in a light most favorable to the state, I do make a find of probable cause as to the charge alleged and find the defendant will stand trial," Sally Hoelzel, Racine County Judicial Court Commissioner said.

Ozier’s family respectfully declined to talk on camera.

What's next:

Wallace is expected back in court for that trial on Nov. 4.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Ben Hanson and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.