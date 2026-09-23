Koreem Ozier homicide, Racine Case High School coach honors his legacy

The Brief Former Racine basketball star Koreem Ozier was shot and killed Sunday at 27 years old. Ozier's coach during his years at Racine Case High School shares memories and reflections on Ozier's legacy. Racine Case High School plans to retire Ozier's jersey in the gym rafters and hold a moment of silence for him at their football game this weekend.



A former Racine basketball star who was killed Sunday, Koreem Ozier, left behind a legacy.

Remembering Koreem Ozier

What they're saying:

Not just for his record-setting talent on the court, but the impact he had on the Racine community.

Head basketball coach at Racine Case High School, Jake Berce, could go on about Ozier’s accolades. He is the leading all-time scorer at Case and a Wisconsin all-state player.

"His intensity — he was just a fierce competitor," Berce said.

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But when he remembers his years coaching Ozier, it’s the smile that comes to mind right away.

"Kareem, first and foremost, was just an awesome man that had so much life and personality and joy," Berce said. "He's a guy who is rare. You don't have people like Kareem very often."

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Ozier was shot and killed Sunday night near 12th Street and Memorial Drive in Racine, where a memorial made by the community now sits. He was 27 years old.

There have been countless tribute posts made to him online from family, friends and community leaders.

"The amount of support and love is incredible," Berce said. "People die all the time, but this one hit our community very differently."

While balancing playing basketball overseas, Ozier would come back to Racine and put on free basketball camps for youth. He was back at Case a few months ago and talked with the basketball players and coaches. He even joined them in practice.

"He's a high-character man," Berce said. "He always wanted to give back, that's who he was."

He left behind a message that can apply to his basketball community and his hometown.

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"Go after your dreams and goals, put your all into it," Berce said. "That's what Kareem did."

Case High School plans to retire Ozier’s jersey in the gym rafters soon and have a moment of silence for him at their next football game this weekend.

How to help

What you can do:

There is a GoFundMe to support Ozier’s family.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Ben Hanson and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.