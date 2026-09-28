Koreem Ozier homicide, 2 Racine men criminally charged

The Brief Two men appeared in Racine County court over Zoom for the Sept. 20 killing of Koreem Ozier. Collin Wallace is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and held on a $500,000 bond. Justin Millard faces charges of harboring or aiding a felon with bond set at $50,000.



The suspects connected to the shooting death of a former basketball star in Racine went before a judge for the first time on Monday, Sept. 28.

In court

What To Know:

The two men appeared over Zoom in court from the Racine County Jail for the shooting and killing of Koreem Ozier on Sept. 20.

Collin Wallace, 23, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide. His bail was set at $500,000.

Collin Wallace in court

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According to the criminal complaint, Wallace was the one that shot Ozier in the chest and head.

Justin Millard, 23, is charged with harboring or aiding a felon. His bond was set at $50,000.

Collin Wallace (left) and Justin Millard (right)

Fatal shooting

The backstory:

According to the criminal complaint, Millard and Wallace were driving together and got into a minor traffic incident with Ozier, who was driving a separate car just before 9 p.m. Sept. 20.

The criminal complaint goes on to say they all got out of their cars.

Millard and Ozier confronted each other, Ozier tackled Millard and they started fighting.

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While this was happening, Wallace walked away and pulled a gun from the back of his waistband. He walked back toward Millard and Ozier and shot Ozier twice.

Millard and Wallace immediately got back in Millard’s car and drove away. They then threw the gun in the lake.

Police found Millard by tracking his car with Flock cameras, and a little more than a day after the shooting, Wallace turned himself in.

Wallace had been out on bond for two misdemeanors he was charged with early in 2025: possession of a firearm while intoxicated and possession of drug paraphernalia. Along with homicide, Wallace was also charged with bail jumping.

Wallace’s attorney requested the bond be set at $10,000. That was rejected and set at $50,000.

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What they're saying:

"Yes, the complaint does indicate that ultimately he turned himself in, which certainly is a consideration, but taking into consideration all of the circumstances here, and what is most telling to me is the fact that he already had a court order not to possess any weapons. I think he poses an extreme danger to the community because, clearly, he has no intention of following those court orders," Judicial Court Commissioner Sally Hoelzel said.

Wallace, the man charged with shooting Ozier, is expected back in court for his preliminary hearing on Oct. 15. Millard is expected Oct. 7.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Ben Hanson and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.