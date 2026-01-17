'Suspicious item' prompts Kohler shopping center evacuation

article

The Brief Officers evacuated a shopping center over concerns about a "suspicious item." It happened at Deartrace Kohler, on State Highway 28 just off I-43. It caused concern among people who live in the area.



Law enforcement officers evacuated a Sheboygan County shopping center over concerns about a "suspicious item" on Saturday morning, Jan. 17.

What we know:

The Kohler Police Department was called to Deartrace Kohler, on State Highway 28 just off I-43, around 10 a.m. Police said the "suspicious item" was found in a cart corral.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The Milwaukee Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit was called in to remove the item. The FBI, Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office and Sheboygan Falls Police Department also helped.

What we don't know:

FOX6 News asked Kohler police what the item was, how they took care of it and more about the investigation but did not hear back by the deadline for this story.

What they're saying:

It caused concern among people who live in the area. For shopper Ryan Dana, his morning trip to the store was far from ordinary.

"As I pulled up, two officers seemed like they had just gotten here, and they're looking over this small device," he said. "Basically just saw a small device, about 8 inches big maybe, and it appeared to have some caps on the side of it, maybe some wiring and some black electrical tape and some other plastic."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Dana said he saw police surround the item, but it was not until later that he realized something was up.

"You wonder what the reasoning was behind it, if there was something really intent with it, and that's scary just going to the grocery store or Target," he said.