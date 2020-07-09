Kewaskum woman killed following Ozaukee County head-on crash; 2 others injured

SAUKVILLE -- A 68-year-old Kewaskum woman died as the result of a crash in the Town of Saukville that happened on Wednesday, July 8.



According to the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened Wednesday around 11:45 a.m. on STH-33 just east of Singing Hill Road.



An SUV driving was traveling east on STH-33 when a vehicle headed westbound on STH-33 attempted to pass a semi-truck in a no-passing zone. The westbound vehicle then struck the SUV head-on.



The driver of the striking vehicle, a 34-year-old Milwaukee woman, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, as was the driver of the struck vehicle -- a 67-year-old Kewaskum man.



The 68-year-old Kewaskum woman was a passenger in the struck vehicle. She was taken to the hospital and succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash early Thursday, July 9.



The Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office investigated the incident with assistance from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Newburg Fire/Rescue and West Bend Fire/Rescue.