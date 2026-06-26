Kenosha war veteran, 97, to lead Civic Veterans Parade on June 28

The Brief 97-year-old Kenosha native and Navy veteran Robert Ibsen will lead the "Civic Veterans Parade" on Sunday, June 28. Ibsen served from 1946 to 1967 across WWII, Korea, and Vietnam. Ibsen credits his wife of 77 years for her lifelong support, as he prepares to wear his uniform once more for the community.



A Kenosha man who dedicated his life to service is being honored on Sunday, June 28. The 97-year-old will be leading off the "Civic Veterans Parade."

Kenosha war veteran honored

What we know:

It has been a while since Robert Ibsen has worn his uniform, he has not forgotten how it made him feel.

"The minute I put that Chief Petty Officer’s Uniform on was the most wonderful, most gratifying day of my life," Ibsen said.

Robert Ibsen

Ibsen joined the U.S. Navy in 1946 after graduating from high school. He earned a World War II victory medal. For the next 21 years, his service took him to Korea, Vietnam and Taiwan. Ibsen served stateside in Florida, California and at the Great Lakes Naval Station.

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"Being able to serve my country was something that I always wanted to do," Ibsen told FOX6 News.

Robert Ibsen

Family support

What they're saying:

Ibsen served until 1967. He credits Elaine, his wife of 77 years, for being his rock.

"We were always so proud," Elaine told FOX6 News.

Robert Ibsen

The Kenosha native was named the city's 2025 hometown hero. On Sunday, he will be front and center in the Civic Veterans Parade.

"This is his award. My award was marrying him 77 years ago. That’s worked out very well," Elaine said.

Robert Ibsen

On Sunday, Ibsen will put his uniform on once again as he rides in the parade. A community will say thank you, knowing the sacrifices Ibsen and so many others made, and will never be forgotten.

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"It’s been a tough road for me to go through, but they’re acknowledging me and that’s worthwhile to me," Ibsen said.

The parade steps off in Kenosha at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Sir Robert Ibsen

Dig deeper:

On top of all of his accolades, Ibsen is also a knight. He dedicated many years to the Danish Brotherhood, and the Queen of Denmark knighted him in the 1980s. You can call him, Sir Robert Ibsen.