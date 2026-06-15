Kenosha storm debris pickup; nearly 400 requests filed, collection underway

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The Brief The City of Kenosha has received nearly 400 requests for storm debris pickup following last week's severe thunderstorms. Curbside collection is underway, but due to the high volume of material, city crews are asking for patience as pickups may continue into next week. Residents need to call Public Works at 262-653-4050 to report the size and amount of their debris.



The City of Kenosha announced on Monday, June 15, that it has received nearly 400 requests for storm debris pickup in the wake of severe storms that tore through the area last week.

Storm debris pickup

What we know:

A news release says residents with tree limbs, brush and other storm-related debris resulting from last week's severe thunderstorms are encouraged to contact the Public Works Department to arrange for curbside collection.

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Due to the high volume of calls and significant amount of material requiring collection, residents are asked for patience as crews work through the collection list. Collection efforts are underway and may continue into next week in some areas.

What you can do:

The release says residents seeking pickup should call 262-653-4050 to be placed on the collection list. When calling, residents should be prepared to provide information regarding the size and quantity of debris to assist crews in planning collection routes and equipment needs.

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In addition to the special debris collection effort, city crews continue to work throughout Kenosha clearing fallen branches, removing debris and addressing other storm-related damage in public areas.