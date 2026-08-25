Kenosha resident builds 'Little Free Blockbuster' movie stand

The Brief A 20-year-old built a take-a-movie, leave-a-movie Blockbuster stand in his front yard. The stand is near 27th and 26th Street in Kenosha. Logan got help from a family friend, his uncle and a company in Bristol to put together the stand.



Everyone has heard of Little Free Libraries, where people take a book and leave a book. But how about a Little Free Blockbuster?

Logan's Free Blockbuster

What we know:

Logan Kelley, a 20-year-old in Kenosha, combined a love of movies and community to make one of these in his front yard.

"It’s been great," Logan said. "It’s been doing really well."

He had the idea for a couple of years since he saw another one in southern Kenosha. And last fall, he started to put the pieces together.

Little Free Blockbuster

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A company in Bristol took a donated newspaper stand and got rid of the old paint, a family friend helped make the design and his uncle bolted the stand to the ground.

Hundreds of people have used the stand already.

"A lot of positive responses, like a lot. Mostly positive and it’s been doing very well," Kelley said.

They had the grand opening today, ribbon-cutting and all. Kenosha leaders, friends, family and a lot of community members showed up.

Ribbon-cutting ceremony

"You do it for the neighborhood, but it has become bigger than just the neighborhood," James Kelley, Logan's dad, said. "This is just the start of what more ideas he can do and when he puts his mind to something, he’s really adamant about doing it."

Paying tribute

Dig deeper:

On the back of the box is a tribute to Kelley’s late grandpa. He owned Mr. Video, the first video store chain in Wisconsin and Illinois. It helped create Kelley’s passion.

And just like the movies, he hopes to give that to as many people as he can.

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"(Families) brought their kids (to the stand) and they obviously share that magic with them," Kelley said.

That stand is near the corner of 26th and 27th in Kenosha. It has been added to a growing map of movie-sharing stands across the country.

Logan posts on his Instagram and Facebook to keep people updated on the current stock of movies in the box.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Ben Hanson and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.