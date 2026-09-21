The Brief Kenosha police officers arrested a homicide suspect after exchanging gunfire. Police said the suspect fatally shot a man inside a Kenosha bar on Sunday night. The suspect shot at a responding officer, hitting the officer's squad, and two officers returned fire and hit the suspect.



Kenosha police said a man suspected of fatally shooting a victim inside a bar fled the scene and exchanged gunfire with responding officers, who shot him and took him into custody Sunday night.

Bar shooting

What we know:

Police were called to a bar near 25th Avenue and 52nd Street for a report of shots fired, and found a 33-year-old Kenosha man had been shot. He was pronounced dead.

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What we don't know:

Police did not say what led up to that shooting, and officials have not identified the victim. Loved ones, however, told FOX6 News that the victim was Artero "Casper" Medina.

Police shooting

What we know:

The suspect in that shooting, who police said was a 45-year-old Milwaukee man, fled the scene. An officer found the suspect in the area, and police said the suspect shot at the officer and hit the officer's squad. Two officers, including the one who the suspect shot at, returned fire.

The suspect was shot, taken into custody and to a hospital. There were no "significant" injuries to any officers, according to police.

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What we don't know:

The suspect has not been identified, and the severity of the suspect's injuries are not clear, though police described his condition as "stable."

Open investigations

What's next:

The Kenosha Police Department is investigating the bar shooting as a homicide. The Kenosha Area Investigative Team, with the Racine County Sheriff's Office as the lead agency, is investigating the officer-involved shooting that followed.

Kenosha police plan to hold a news conference at 4 p.m. Monday. FOX6 News plans to stream that update live in this story, on FOX LOCAL and on the FOX6 News Milwaukee YouTube channel when it begins.

This story was updated with new information from the Kenosha Police Department.