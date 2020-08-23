Kenosha police officers shot an individual after responding to domestic incident

article

Kenosha police officers shot an individual after responding to a domestic incident near 28th Avenue and 40th Street Sunday evening, Aug. 23.

Police said after the shooting just before 5:15 p.m., officers "provided immediate aid to the person," who was taken to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee by Flight for Life in serious condition.

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department and Wisconsin State Patrol "were requested immediately so that the scene could be turned over to an agency other than Kenosha police," a news release from KPD said.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation into this officer-involved shooting.