Kenosha police ending Flock contract, moving to Axon

The Brief Kenosha Police are terminating their contract with Flock Safety one year early over data concerns. Police Chief Patrick Patton cited undisclosed tracking capabilities and data security issues. The department is switching to Axon license plate cameras as part of a larger, $14.6 million contract for a variety of technology services.



When it comes to police technology, Flock has become the new F-word everyone is talking about. FOX6 Investigators have now documented at least 148 cases of alleged Flock misuse by police officers across the country – including 11 in Wisconsin.

Now, the City of Kenosha says it's ditching its Flock contract and going with another vendor.

From Flock to Axon

What we know:

Kenosha police say they have not found a single officer abusing the system, but Kenosha Police Chief Patrick Patton said they are canceling their contract with Flock Safety one year early and moving instead to a competing system offered by Axon.

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Patton cited concerns with Flock about data sharing, data security and capabilities the cameras may have to track traffic speeds and movements that he said Flock did not disclose.

"Now we’re hearing there’s some questions as to what those cameras can do, what the security levels of those cameras are, and who can access them. Where the data’s being shared. The more and more questions we had, the more and more questions we tried to get answered, the more and more horror stories we heard, and the more our trust was being eroded in that software," Patton said.

Earlier this year, the City of Kenosha signed a 10-year contract with Axon for a variety of police technology services. That includes Outpost cameras – Axon's version of Flock's fixed pole license plate readers.

The $14.6 million contract with Axon includes 31 Outpost cameras, 227 Tasers, 200 body cameras, 100 mobile plate readers, 3 drones and cloud-based evidence software.

Chief Patton said one advantage to going with Axon is greater control over who can access the data. With Axon, he said, they are sacrificing the ability to do nationwide searches. Instead, they plan to share only with agencies in Wisconsin and, possibly, neighboring Lake County, Illinois. Patton says he believes other police departments in Wisconsin will soon be following Kenosha's lead.

Related article

Axon contract

Dig deeper:

Read the full document here.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Bryan Polcyn and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.