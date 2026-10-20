article

The Brief The Kenosha Police Department is seeking a person of interest in a death investigation. Police said Michael O'Neal Fleming is believed to be "armed, dangerous and unstable." Anyone who sees O'Neal Fleming is asked to call 911 immediately.



The Kenosha Police Department requested the public's help to find a person of interest in a death investigation.

What we know:

Kenosha police said they are looking for 33-year-old Michael O'Neal Fleming. O'Neal Fleming is believed to be "armed, dangerous and unstable." He was last seen in the northwest section of Kenosha.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Police described O'Neal Fleming as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 250 pounds with short hair, brown eyes and a "noticeable gait when walking." He may be dressed in all black with a sling backpack.

What we don't know:

Police did not provide any details about the death they are investigating, including when or where it happened.

What you can do:

Anyone who sees O'Neal Fleming is asked to call 911 immediately and avoid making contact.

Featured article