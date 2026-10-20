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Kenosha death investigation, police seek person of interest

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Crime and Public Safety
Published October 20, 2026 9:12 AM CDT
Published October 20, 2026 9:12 AM CDT
article

Michael O'Neal Fleming (Courtesy: Kenosha Police Department)

The Brief

    • The Kenosha Police Department is seeking a person of interest in a death investigation.
    • Police said Michael O'Neal Fleming is believed to be "armed, dangerous and unstable."
    • Anyone who sees O'Neal Fleming is asked to call 911 immediately.

KENOSHA, Wis. - The Kenosha Police Department requested the public's help to find a person of interest in a death investigation.

What we know:

Kenosha police said they are looking for 33-year-old Michael O'Neal Fleming. O'Neal Fleming is believed to be "armed, dangerous and unstable." He was last seen in the northwest section of Kenosha.

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Police described O'Neal Fleming as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 250 pounds with short hair, brown eyes and a "noticeable gait when walking." He may be dressed in all black with a sling backpack.

What we don't know:

Police did not provide any details about the death they are investigating, including when or where it happened.

What you can do:

Anyone who sees O'Neal Fleming is asked to call 911 immediately and avoid making contact.

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The Source: Information in this story is from the Kenosha Police Department.

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