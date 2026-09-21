Kenosha police scenes near 25th Avenue and 52nd Street
KENOSHA, Wis. - Two large police scenes formed in Kenosha late Sunday night and remained active into Monday morning. Here's what we know so far.
What we know:
Kenosha police said the scenes, both near 25th Avenue and 52nd Street, are connected. They cleared around 4:30 a.m. Monday, at least six hours after they were set up.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
What we don't know:
FOX6 News asked the Kenosha Police Department for further details about what happened but did not receive any further details.
What they're saying:
Neighbors told FOX6 News they heard what sounded like at least 20 gunshots at around 9:30 p.m. Sunday. They also said there was one victim and described some sort of chase involving police.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: FOX6 News went to the scene Sunday night and Monday morning and reached out to the Kenosha Police Department.