The Brief Two large police scenes formed in Kenosha late Sunday night, Sept. 20. They centered on the area of 25th Avenue and 52nd Street. FOX6 News reached out to Kenosha PD but did not receive any further details.



Two large police scenes formed in Kenosha late Sunday night and remained active into Monday morning. Here's what we know so far.

What we know:

Kenosha police said the scenes, both near 25th Avenue and 52nd Street, are connected. They cleared around 4:30 a.m. Monday, at least six hours after they were set up.

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What we don't know:

FOX6 News asked the Kenosha Police Department for further details about what happened but did not receive any further details.

What they're saying:

Neighbors told FOX6 News they heard what sounded like at least 20 gunshots at around 9:30 p.m. Sunday. They also said there was one victim and described some sort of chase involving police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.