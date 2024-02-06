Kenosha Hard Rock Casino proposal; agreement signed

Leaders of the Menomonee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin joined Kenosha officials on Tuesday, Feb. 6 to sign Intergovernmental Agreements (IGA) between the Tribe and both the city and county for the proposed Kenosha Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

"We are proud to partner with the elected leaders of Kenosha to move forward with the proposed Kenosha Hard Rock Hotel and Casino," said Chairwoman Kakkak. "The Menominee believe that to be good for our Tribe, the project must be good for the community, and these agreements help make sure that is the case. We look forward to working together to continue advancing this project on the Federal and State levels."

Rendering of proposed Hard Rock Casino

In January, the Kenosha County Board of Supervisors approved the proposal for the Hard Rock Casino in a 10-9 vote.

The casino still has to get federal approval, and Gov. Tony Evers has to sign off. But if that gets approved, the casino will go on current farmland near County Highway K off I-94.

Land where the casino would be located

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The proposal includes a gaming area with slot machines, game tables, restaurants and bars. It also calls for a Hard Rock Hotel and live venue.