Kenosha girls flag football team wraps up inaugural season

The Brief Indian Trail High School wrapped up its inaugural girls flag football season. The team competes against schools in Racine and Milwaukee. Players and coaches are pushing for official WIAA sport recognition.



Indian Trail’s girls flag football team just wrapped up its inaugural season. They compete with other schools in Racine and Milwaukee.

Finishes first year

The backstory:

Even though it’s their first go-around – they already have the bond of a team that’s been together for decades. The athletes on the girls flag football team at Indian Trail High School can’t say enough good things about it.

What they're saying:

"It's just it's so fun," said Delilah Deleff, a sophomore wide receiver and safety.

"I really enjoy our team dynamics," said Tyler Miles, a sophomore wide receiver.

Deleff and Miles are the captains, leading the group through its first season.

"Just amazing people. They're all so sweet and loving and just amazing — an amazing group," said Deleff.

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Coaching the powderpuff team

Dig deeper:

Analise Biddle, a chemistry teacher at Indian Trail, jumped at the opportunity to coach the team. She has been coaching the powderpuff team for the past six years and the players always wanted more.

"Ms. Biddle, can we keep playing? Can we extend the season? We want to play more than just one game," Biddle said. "And I always wanted to say yes, but we didn't have the funding or the means for it. And so when this became an opportunity, I was so excited."

The squad plays through the Driven Flag Football League, started by former Green Bay wide receiver Donald Driver. The organization has given them the funding for official jerseys and organized a six-week schedule which runs from September to October.

"Seeing our, just the girls grow as athletes and as people. And it's been a really wonderful experience," said Biddle.

Pushing for official WIAA sport recognition

The Details:

But the entire team is pushing to get their sport officially recognized by the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association.

"They're out there at practice working their butts off, and they deserve just as much credibility as the boys do," said Biddle.

"We're just as important, okay? Even though we might be girls, we can still get out on the field and play ball," said Miles.

Miles and Deleff play other sports at the school, but they have found something special with this group.

"(We're) really close friends. Basically, like, a sisterhood," said Miles.

The Wisconsin Football Coaches Association is also pushing to get flag football recognized as an official sport.

A vote will go in front of the W-I-A-A in April and the first official season could be as soon as fall 2027.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Ben Hanson and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.