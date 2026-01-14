Kenosha Sheriff's officials deal with number of crashes due to snow
KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. - Kenosha County Sheriff's officials on Wednesday, Jan. 14 were busy dealing with a number of crash reports due to snowy and icy road conditions.
Officials say they handled 43 accidents involving property damage, three accidents involving injuries and eight motorist assists.
The Kenosha County Sheriff's Office is offering the following safety reminders when traveling in snowy and icy conditions:
- Slow down and avoid sudden braking or sharp turns
- Increase your following distance
- Give yourself extra time to reach your destination
- If you don’t need to be out, consider delaying travel until conditions improve.
