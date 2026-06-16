Kenosha fatal crash; man dies after collision with box truck

The Brief Kenosha police responded to a crash involving a box truck near 60th and 13th on Tuesday. Police said a 20-year-old Kenosha resident was taken to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries. Investigators said the man was riding a non-street-legal minibike when it collided with the box truck.



A 20-year-old Kenosha man died Tuesday, June 16, after police said his minibike collided with a box truck.

What we know:

The crash happened around 12:16 p.m. near 60th and 13th.

The Kenosha Police Department said initial reports indicated a child may have been struck by the vehicle. When officers arrived, they found a 20-year-old Kenosha resident involved in the crash and began rendering aid.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries. Police said he was the only person injured in the crash.

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Based on video evidence and witness statements, investigators determined the man was riding a non-street-legal minibike westbound on 60th.

At the same time, police said a box truck was traveling westbound on 60th and began turning northbound onto 13th. The minibike then collided with the box truck.

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The box truck driver remained at the scene and has been cooperative with the investigation.

Dig deeper:

The Major Crash Assistance Team was activated and is processing the scene and collecting evidence.

The investigation remains ongoing.