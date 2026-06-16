Kenosha fatal crash; man dies after collision with box truck
KENOSHA, Wis. - A 20-year-old Kenosha man died Tuesday, June 16, after police said his minibike collided with a box truck.
What we know:
The crash happened around 12:16 p.m. near 60th and 13th.
The Kenosha Police Department said initial reports indicated a child may have been struck by the vehicle. When officers arrived, they found a 20-year-old Kenosha resident involved in the crash and began rendering aid.
The man was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries. Police said he was the only person injured in the crash.
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Based on video evidence and witness statements, investigators determined the man was riding a non-street-legal minibike westbound on 60th.
At the same time, police said a box truck was traveling westbound on 60th and began turning northbound onto 13th. The minibike then collided with the box truck.
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The box truck driver remained at the scene and has been cooperative with the investigation.
Dig deeper:
The Major Crash Assistance Team was activated and is processing the scene and collecting evidence.
The investigation remains ongoing.
The Source: The Kenosha Police Department provided information and FOX6 News had a crew on the scene.