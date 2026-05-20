The Brief Authorities in Kenosha County arrested four people after a search in Trevor. A mail theft and fraud investigation linked suspects to drug offenses and burglaries. The investigation remains open, and additional charges may be filed.



A Kenosha County mail theft investigation led to a drug bust and the arrests of four people, the sheriff's office said Wednesday.

Local perspective:

Deputies investigated multiple reports of fraud connected to stolen mail over the past several weeks. The sheriff's office said checks were being stolen from mailboxes and altered to fraudulently obtain money.

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Detectives found evidence that linked a number of suspects to other crimes – including drug offenses and burglaries in Illinois – as the fraud investigation unfolded.

On May 19, authorities searched a home on Antioch Road, near 112th Street, in Trevor and seized methamphetamine, marijuana, other drugs and 150 items associated with drug distribution.

Kenosha County Sheriff's Department

The sheriff's office said 54-year-old Tammy Wilton, 53-year-old Thomas Wilton, 42-year-old Alicia Wojtowicz and 40-year-old Frank McClaughry were arrested and booked on dozens of pending charges.

The investigation remains open, and additional charges may be filed, the sheriff's office said.

What you can do:

Anyone who believes they've been a victim of fraud related to the investigation, but has not yet reported it, is asked to call the Kenosha County Sheriff's Office non-emergency number: 262-656-1234.

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