Somers motel shooting; attempted armed robbery during drug deal

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The Brief Kenosha County sheriff's deputies have arrested four men in connection with a shooting last week. The incident happened on June 5 at the Bluebird Motel in the Village of Somers. Investigators say the gunfire stemmed from a meeting at the motel that had been arranged as an apparent narcotics transaction.



Four men are in custody following a shooting at the Bluebird Motel in the Village of Somers on June 5, according to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office.

Shooting at motel

The backstory:

According to the Kenosha County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to reports of a shooting at the Bluebird Motel around 11:38 p.m.

Upon arrival, deputies found a 39-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds after he had fled the motel parking lot in his vehicle. The man remains hospitalized and is expected to survive his injuries.

Officials say the shooting happened after several individuals met at the motel for what investigators believe was a drug transaction.

During the meeting, an attempted armed robbery took place, and the victim was shot multiple times.

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Using surveillance video, FLOCK license plate readers, digital evidence, and witness interviews, detectives were able to track down and identify multiple suspects.

What's next:

Formal charges have been referred to the Kenosha County District Attorney's Office for review.