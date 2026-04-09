Kenosha County man found dead near railroad tracks; train strike likely

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The Brief Kenosha County deputies responded after a railroad worker found a man unresponsive near Canadian Pacific tracks on Thursday. Authorities identified the deceased as 60-year-old Kirk Sax of Kenosha County. Investigators believe Sax was struck by a train and found no evidence of criminal activity.



The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man found along Canadian Pacific railroad tracks Thursday morning, April 9.

What we know:

Deputies responded around 10 a.m. after a railroad worker reported an unresponsive man near the tracks. Deputies and rescue personnel arrived and confirmed the individual was dead.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau and the Kenosha County Medical Examiner’s Office also responded to assist with the investigation.

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Authorities identified the deceased as Kirk Sax, a 60-year-old male.

The sheriff’s office said evidence and scene evaluation indicate Sax was likely struck by a moving train. Authorities said he may have attempted to board a moving train or fell between train cars.

Officials said there is no evidence of criminal activity.

The investigation remains ongoing.

What they're saying:

"Our thoughts are with Mr. Sax’s family during this difficult time," said Sheriff David W. Zoerner. "Any loss of life is tragic, and we extend our condolences as they navigate this heartbreaking situation."