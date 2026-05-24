Kenosha County inmate dies in custody; investigation underway

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The Brief A 49-year-old inmate was found unresponsive Sunday morning in the Kenosha County Jail medical ward dorm. Jail staff, medical personnel and the Kenosha Fire Department attempted life-saving measures before the inmate was pronounced dead. The Racine County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an independent investigation into the inmate’s death.



A 49-year-old inmate was found dead Sunday morning, May 24, inside the Kenosha County Jail, according to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

Deputies said the inmate was found unresponsive at about 8:12 a.m. in the jail’s medical ward dorm. Medical staff, correctional staff and the Kenosha Fire Department responded and began life-saving measures, but the inmate was pronounced dead inside the facility.

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The sheriff’s office said the Racine County Sheriff’s Office is leading an independent investigation into the death, following department policy for serious incidents involving inmates.

Officials have not released the inmate’s name.

What they're saying:

"On behalf of the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office, I extend my deepest condolences to his family and loved ones," Sheriff David Zoerner said. "Any death in our custody is taken with the utmost seriousness."

The sheriff’s office said additional information will be released when it becomes available.