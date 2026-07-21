Kenosha County gas power plant proposal, public hearing scheduled

The Brief A public hearing is set for a proposed natural gas plant in the Town of Paris. It will be Thursday at the Paris Town Hall. Neighbors raised concerns over rural quality of life and environmental impacts. A trade union representative highlighted construction jobs for local workers.



A public hearing session on Thursday is the last chance for the town of Paris community to stop the construction of the proposed Red Oak Ridge natural gas plant.

Where is the proposed power plant?

The backstory:

The proposed site is located in Kenosha County right off Interstate 94, just south of County Highway E. The alternative site is about five miles northwest of that location, still in the Town of Paris.

Residents opposed

What they're saying:

Kimberly Laska lives in the Town of Paris near the proposed site of the natural gas plant. She has had strong feelings about it for a while. She even went door to door telling neighbors about it and getting them to sign a petition against it.

Town of Paris residents oppose proposed natural gas-powered plant

"I was surprised when doing that, it didn’t matter who people voted for in the last presidential election – no one wanted this gas plant," Laska said.

Mary Morelli has lived on her farm since 1954. It's right next to the alternate site for the plant. She went door to door just like Morelli and got 103 community members to sign her petition.

"I just don’t want to see it be taken away from us, you feel like you’re being pushed out. You know we put our whole life into this place, and it just doesn’t seem right," Morelli said.

Support for project

The other side:

For Josh Birong, the Plumbers and Steamfitters Union business manager in Kenosha, the plant means construction jobs.

"The reality of it is that is how the construction industry works. We rely on those long-term or short-term projects and string it together to make an entire career," Birong said.

Proposed site for natural gas-powered plant in town of Paris

Daniel Birmingham, the developer for the project with the company Invenergy, said the plant will provide essential power and invest in the local economy.

"As the Kenosha region grows, new power generation is critical to keep energy affordable and reliable for all homes and businesses. Red Oak Ridge Energy Center will provide an essential power backstop during periods of peak demand and invest directly in the local economy through good-paying jobs and millions in new revenue," Birmingham said in a statement.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

George Stoner, the Somers village president, supports the construction of the plant as well.

"I have personally met with Invenergy multiple times to discuss this proposed project. They are fully committed to transparency and community engagement," Stoner said in a statement in January.

What happens after the hearing session?

What's next:

After the hearing session Thursday, the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin will make a decision on whether to approve construction. Laska wants to make sure her voice and her community’s are heard.

"I really hope that they’ll listen to our concerns. I’m grateful that there is at least an opportunity to comment publicly and I would encourage anyone who is like me and is concerned what this is going to do to the environment that you come out and say your piece," Laska said.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Ben Hanson and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.