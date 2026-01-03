Kenosha County crash; pedestrian hit by vehicle, in critical condition

article

A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle near 316th Avenue and County Highway W in Kenosha County on Friday night, Jan. 2.

What we know:

According to Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue, crews were dispatched to the scene around 6:30 p.m. Initial reports indicated a sport utility vehicle struck a pedestrian who was crossing the road.

When officials arrived at the scene, they located a pedestrian with serious, life-threatening injuries.

The pedestrian was transported by LifeNet medical helicopter to the hospital in critical condition.

No additional details have been released.