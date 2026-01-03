Expand / Collapse search

Kenosha County crash; pedestrian hit by vehicle, in critical condition

Published  January 3, 2026 8:12am CST
Kenosha County
    • A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Kenosha County on Jan. 2.
    • The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. near 316th Avenue and County Highway W.
    • The pedestrian was taken to the hospital by medical helicopter.

KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. - A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle near 316th Avenue and County Highway W in Kenosha County on Friday night, Jan. 2.

According to Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue, crews were dispatched to the scene around 6:30 p.m. Initial reports indicated a sport utility vehicle struck a pedestrian who was crossing the road. 

When officials arrived at the scene, they located a pedestrian with serious, life-threatening injuries. 

The pedestrian was transported by LifeNet medical helicopter to the hospital in critical condition. 

No additional details have been released. 

The Source: The information in this post was provided by Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue. 

