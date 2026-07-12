Kenosha County crash; multiple injured, Flight for Life called

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The Brief A two-vehicle crash left multiple injured in the Town of Randall on Sunday, July 12. The crash happened near 385th Avenue and CTH F. One person was taken by Flight for Life to a Milwaukee hospital in critical condition.



A two-vehicle crash in the Town of Randall left multiple injured on Sunday, July 12. One person was transported from the scene by Flight for Life.

What we know:

Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue, along with other agencies, responded to the scene near 385th Avenue and CTH F at around 2:17 p.m. for a report of a two-vehicle crash.

Crews found one vehicle off the roadway about 20 yards within a tree line. Another vehicle was found in the road with heavy damage. A female victim was also located in a nearby field.

Initial reports indicated there was only one person in the vehicle found off the roadway. The patient, an adult male, was taken to a Milwaukee hospital in critical, but stable condition by Flight for Life.

The other vehicle carried three people. Multiple patients were transported to a local hospital by ambulance.

Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue was assisted by the Town of Randall Fire Department, the Town of Wheatland Fire Department, the Elkhorn Area Fire Department and the Richmond Fire Protection District.

What we don't know:

The number of hospitalized victims and their conditions are unclear.

The crash is still under investigation.