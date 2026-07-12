Kenosha County crash; multiple injured, Flight for Life called
TOWN OF RANDALL, Wis. - A two-vehicle crash in the Town of Randall left multiple injured on Sunday, July 12. One person was transported from the scene by Flight for Life.
What we know:
Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue, along with other agencies, responded to the scene near 385th Avenue and CTH F at around 2:17 p.m. for a report of a two-vehicle crash.
Crews found one vehicle off the roadway about 20 yards within a tree line. Another vehicle was found in the road with heavy damage. A female victim was also located in a nearby field.
Initial reports indicated there was only one person in the vehicle found off the roadway. The patient, an adult male, was taken to a Milwaukee hospital in critical, but stable condition by Flight for Life.
The other vehicle carried three people. Multiple patients were transported to a local hospital by ambulance.
Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue was assisted by the Town of Randall Fire Department, the Town of Wheatland Fire Department, the Elkhorn Area Fire Department and the Richmond Fire Protection District.
What we don't know:
The number of hospitalized victims and their conditions are unclear.
The crash is still under investigation.
The Source: Information in this post was sent to us by Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue.