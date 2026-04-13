Kenosha Beer Gardens fire; significant damage to bar, restaurant

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The Brief Fire caused significant damage to the Kenosha Beer Gardens building early Sunday morning. Firefighters arrived to heavy flames and initial reports of trapped occupants, but everyone was confirmed to have evacuated safely. Crews brought the fire under control with no injuries reported to civilians or first responders.



Kenosha investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire that caused significant damage to a building known as the Kenosha Beer Gardens.

Kenosha Beer Gardens fire

What we know:

A news release says firefighters were dispatched to the structure on 14th Avenue around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 12. Initial reports from dispatch indicated a building on fire with possible occupants trapped inside.

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The first units on the scene saw a large volume of fire coming from the two-story building. A primary search of the building was completed, and no persons were located. All occupants were confirmed to be out of the building prior to the arrival of fire units.

Battling the fire was complicated due to void spaces in the ceiling of the bar/restaurant area. Officials switched to a defensive fire attack – and brought the fire under control around 3:30 a.m.

There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters.

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Fire departments from the Villages of Pleasant Prairie, Bristol, Paris and Newport Township, Illinois provided backfill at Kenosha fire stations. The Village of Somers provided assistance at the scene.