Kenosha Beer Gardens fire ruled accidental after investigation

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The Brief Investigators say the Kenosha Beer Gardens fire started on a rear deck pavilion. The fire was caused by improperly discarded smoking materials and ruled accidental. No injuries were reported, despite significant damage to the building.



A fire that caused significant damage to the Kenosha Beer Gardens earlier this month has been ruled accidental, according to a new investigation from the Kenosha Fire Department.

What we know:

The Kenosha Fire Department said crews were called to the bar and restaurant on 14th Avenue around 12:30 a.m. on April 12, after initial reports indicated the building was on fire and that people might be trapped inside. Crews later confirmed everyone had made it out safely, and no injuries were reported.

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When firefighters arrived, they found heavy flames coming from the two-story building. Crews initially attacked the fire from inside but later switched to a defensive strategy due to conditions inside the structure before bringing the fire under control hours later.

The fire caused significant damage to the popular Kenosha establishment, including the bar area and parts of the building’s structure.

Dig deeper:

After reviewing witness statements, 911 calls, video footage and fire debris, investigators determined the fire started on the rear deck pavilion. They say the cause was the improper disposal of smoking materials into a potted plant.

The fire department said there is no evidence the fire was intentionally set, and it has been classified as accidental.

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Fire officials are now reminding the public to properly dispose of smoking materials, warning that items like potting soil can retain heat and create conditions for smoldering and eventual ignition.

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