Kenosha apartment fire; 2 hurt, building deemed uninhabitable

The Brief A kitchen fire broke out around 7:40 a.m. at an apartment complex near 43rd and 52nd in Kenosha. Two people were hospitalized with minor injuries; no firefighters were hurt. The building was deemed uninhabitable after crews controlled the fire in about 30 minutes.



A kitchen fire forced evacuations at a Kenosha apartment complex Thursday morning, Feb. 19, sending two people to the hospital and leaving the building uninhabitable.

What we know:

The fire was reported around 7:40 a.m. at a multi-story apartment complex near 43rd and 52nd, according to the Kenosha Fire Department. Dispatchers also received reports that several people inside the building were unable to exit.

When crews arrived, smoke and flames were visible. Firefighters launched an aggressive interior attack on the first and second floors while deploying ground ladders to assist residents on upper levels.

The fire was brought under control in about 30 minutes.

Two people were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. No firefighters were injured.

Dig deeper:

The building was deemed uninhabitable.

Fire departments from Pleasant Prairie, Bristol, Somers, Paris and Newport Township, as well as Illinois departments, provided backfill coverage for Kenosha stations.