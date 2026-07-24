Kenosha Amazon warehouse fire; employees safely evacuated

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The Brief A fire early Friday morning, July 24, damaged a Kenosha Amazon warehouse. All 360 Amazon workers evacuated safely. The building suffered extensive smoke and water damage.



An Amazon warehouse in Kenosha was damaged by a fire early Friday morning, July 24.

Warehouse fire

What we know:

Firefighters responded to the facility, located on 38th Street just east of 120th Avenue, around 2 a.m. after reports of an active fire and triggered water flow alarms.

Upon arrival, crews encountered heavy smoke and confirmed that facility employees were actively evacuating.

Firefighters immediately initiated an interior fire attack using multiple hose lines while simultaneously conducting ventilation operations.

All 360 Amazon employees were safely evacuated and transported to a nearby facility using Kenosha Transit buses.

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The facility sustained heavy smoke and water damage, though officials have not yet released a financial estimate.

The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation.