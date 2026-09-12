Kenosha 2024 homicide: Mother seeks answers years after Kenny Davidson's death

The Brief Kenny Davidson was shot and killed in Kenosha in June 2024. His mother, Yolanda McKenzie, seeks answers as years have passed with zero arrests made. Anyone with information can contact the Kenosha Police Department or Crime Stoppers anonymously.



It has been two years since someone shot and killed Kenny Davidson in Kenosha.

Two years, zero arrests and a mother who refuses to give up. Davidson’s mother, Yolanda McKenzie, said every day without answers feels like day one.

Davidson was the middle child. Very protective, very loving and very loyal.

"I think about him everyday," McKenzie said. "When there's holidays, birthdays, weddings, funerals. As my grandkids get older, we think about him everyday."

Davidson was shot and killed in June 2024 near 48th Street and 36th Avenue in Kenosha. McKenzie said her son had traveled from Washington state to Kenosha for his grandmother's funeral.

"It's very frustrating that we haven't received any answers and nobody's reaching out to us at all, not even with updates," McKenzie said.

Like any parent, McKenzie has not stopped searching for answers.

Back in February 2025, she joined the Kenosha Police Department in a press conference calling for someone to come forward. She organized balloon releases in her son's remembrance, followed by holding up posters with pictures of her son and his name, hoping to find whoever is responsible.

"I just asked if you have any information to come forward," McKenzie said. "You can do it anonymously. I get like the police or not, people are not big on the police departments anymore, and they're afraid to come forward, but I asked for the sake of justice for our family and any other families out there to just come forward if you know something any little thing can help."

For now, McKenzie said her family relies on each other to grieve and remember Davidson.

FOX6 News reached out to the Kenosha Police Department and officials said there is no new information.

Anyone with information about this case can reach out to the Kenosha Police Department or remain anonymous by calling the Crime Stoppers hotline.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Abril Preciado and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.