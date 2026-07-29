Kenosha storm damage; widespread power outages, tree damage

The Brief Severe storms in Kenosha caused widespread power outages and left broken trees and scattered brush. We Energies restored power to more than 110,000 customers statewide as of Tuesday. Kenosha city crews will begin picking up storm-damaged trees and brush on Wednesday.



It wasn't just Menasha that was hit hard on Monday. The city of Kenosha was roughed up by that very same system.

Kenosha storm damage

What we know:

Broken trees, scattered brush and blacked out traffic lights are the aftermath neighbors in Kenosha face after Monday's severe storm slammed through southeast Wisconsin.

"It's pretty stressful," said Kenosha resident Trevone Young. "It happened really quick. It was pretty devastating."

Young said his home has gone with no power for over 22 hours, forcing his family to find other places to plug in.

"I know my mom's been going to like the library," Young said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Power outages

What we know:

Young is among the thousands in the state left without power.

"The outage update said 4 o'clock today and we're still like waiting," Young said.

We Energies said as of Tuesday they have restored power to more than 110,000 customers across the state impacted by the storm.

"I work from home some days so I need the Internet," Anthony Montgomery said.

The Montgomerys said they got theirs back Tuesday afternoon. When asked how long it took for power to return, Karen Montgomery noted it took 22 hours.

But the family said it has been stressful – not knowing when they would actually get power back.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"I think the least they could do is answer the phone when you lose power like that I mean it's kind of urgent to know when you're going to get your power back," Karen Montgomery said.

FOX6 News reached out to We Energies about the restoration time. In a written statement, the utility said in part:

"The powerful storm that hit Kenosha County caused significant damage, knocking down trees and limbs, and taking down dozens of sections of power lines. We are working around the clock in Kenosha County removing trees, making repairs and getting power restored."

The city of Kenosha said crews will begin picking up storm-damaged trees and brush on Wednesday. Neighbors are asked to leave brush on the curb by 6 a.m.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Abril Preciado and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.