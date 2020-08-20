Kanye West won't be on the ballot in November in Wisconsin after WEC vote

article

Kanye West will not be on the November ballot in Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Elections Commission ruled 5-1 Thursday, Aug. 20 his paperwork was filed late.

WEC staff recommended Tuesday that West be kept off the battleground state’s presidential ballot in November because he missed a deadline to submit nomination papers.

The staff determined that West and running mate Michelle Tidball missed a 5 p.m. deadline on Aug. 5, the last day for independent presidential candidates to submit the required 2,000 signatures of Wisconsin voters to get on the ballot.

West tried to get on Wisconsin’s ballot as a third-party candidate. Staff reviewed his nominating papers and found 2,422 valid signatures.

The commission, split 3-3 between Republicans and Democrats, met Thursday to decide if West would get on the ballot.

Democrats have alleged Republicans are pushing West’s candidacy in several states to siphon votes away from Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. Wisconsin is expected to be a key swing state in the race after President Donald Trump narrowly won the state in 2016.