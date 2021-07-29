K9 at Florida sheriff's office helps handler with gender reveal

A police dog in St Lucie County, Florida, was a particularly good boy when he helped his handler with a gender reveal display.

Deputy Nuccio and his K-9 partner Doc surprised family and friends with a special trick, where Doc fetched a toy indicating whether the officer’s wife was expecting a baby boy or girl.

Doc didn’t disappoint and proudly presented his partner-in-crime with a pink toy, delighting the officer with the news that he will soon have a daughter.

The footage was shared by St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office, with a message of congratulations for the couple.

