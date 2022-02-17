Junior Achievement Young Entrepreneur competition: FOX6, proud sponsor

article

FOX6 is a proud sponsor of the Junior Achievement Young Entrepreneur competition.

Watch as student entrepreneurs from across Wisconsin pitch their business to a panel of local celebrity judges. The Grand Prize winner will receive a $10,000 scholarship! A Viewer’s Choice Award and scholarships and prizes will be awarded to all finalists.

This exciting event is hosted by FOX6’s Nikola Junewicz. You can watch these impressive Young Entrepreneurs in action as they make their bid to bring home the grand prize. The stream goes live on Thursday, Feb. 24 at 3:30 p.m. You can watch the stream. NOTE: You must register to watch, but there is no required fee or cover.

Learn more information about the Young Entrepreneur competition, plus a list of the finalists and judges.