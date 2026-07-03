July 4th firework safety tips; what you need to know

The Brief ReadyWisconsin advises the public to celebrate responsibly and make firework safety a top priority. Fireworks caused 226 emergency department visits in 2025. The easiest and best way to stay safe is to watch community fireworks shows run by professionals.



Ahead of the Independence Day celebrations—which mark the United States' 250th anniversary—ReadyWisconsin is reminding everyone to prioritize safety and handle fireworks responsibly.

Preliminary data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services shows that 226 people visited state emergency rooms for firework-related injuries in 2025, with 58% of those visits happening during the first week of July.

Even simple sparklers can burn at nearly 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit—hot enough to instantly ignite clothing and cause severe burns, according to ReadyWisconsin.

What they're saying:

"As we gather with family, friends, and neighbors for this Semiquincentennial, people shouldn’t forget to keep safety in mind," said Wisconsin Emergency Management Administrator Greg Engle. "A few moments of caution can make the difference between a successful celebration and a preventable tragedy."

The easiest and best way to stay safe is to watch community fireworks shows run by professionals.

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(Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

Firework safety

What you can do:

If you choose to set off your own fireworks, ReadyWisconsin asks people to remember the following:

Obey local laws and permitting requirements for the use of fireworks.

Children should never handle fireworks and should be closely supervised when they are in use.

Always use fireworks outside and have a bucket of water or a hose nearby.

For ground-based fireworks, be at least 35 feet away.

Sometimes fireworks don’t go off, but duds always pose a risk. Never try to re-light or approach a failed firework. Let duds sit for five to ten minutes before you put them in a bucket of water.

Fireworks can be extremely stressful for pets. Keep them indoors. Close the curtains or blinds and turn on the TV or radio to provide a distraction.

Only light one firework at a time. Lighting multiple fireworks at the same time increases the risk of accidents occurring from the fuse burning faster than designed.

Never use fireworks while impaired by alcohol or drugs.

Consider safer alternatives to fireworks, such as party poppers, bubbles, silly string, or glow sticks.

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Safety tips for family trips

What we know:

The days around the Fourth of July are also popular for family trips and outdoor gatherings.

If you are traveling, pack an emergency kit in your car with items such as bottled water, snacks, and a cell phone charger. Check 511Wisconsin for traffic-related information using the free mobile app or online at https://511wi.gov

Never leave people or pets in a parked car – even briefly. Temperatures inside a parked vehicle can climb to life-threatening levels within minutes. On an 80-degree Fahrenheit day the temperature inside a parked car, even with windows cracked slightly open, can reach 100-degrees Fahrenheit in less than 10 minutes.

When cooking outdoors, remember to keep grills at least three feet away from your home or any structure that can catch fire. Keep a fire extinguisher nearby and maintain a child-free and pet-free safe zone around the grill while it’s hot.

Make sure an adult is present to supervise pool activities and flotation devices are used when appropriate.

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