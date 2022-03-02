Judge rules against Vos, Gableman in open records lawsuit

article

A Wisconsin judge on Wednesday ruled that Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman denied or delayed access to requested public records related to the investigation into the 2020 presidential election.

Dane County Circuit Judge Frank Remington put his ruling on hold pending a hearing on Tuesday.

Remington also ruled that Vos and Gableman would be responsible for covering legal costs of the liberal group American Oversight that brought the lawsuit. He also fined Vos, Gableman and the Assembly $1,000 each, fines that would likely be paid by taxpayers if they stand.

Remington in January ordered that records requested by American Oversight be turned over by Jan. 31 and he would decide at next week's hearing whether to make them public.

American Oversight has filed three lawsuits seeking records related to the investigation. Gableman presented his latest report on Tuesday and said the investigation would continue.

Remington said in his ruling Wednesday that Vos's and Gableman's "denials, delays, and refusals violate the letter and the spirit of Wisconsin’s public records law."