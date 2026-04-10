Kewaskum celebrates hometown Olympian Jordan Stolz

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The Brief The village of Kewaskum celebrated Jordan Stolz, its hometown Olympian. Stolz set two Olympic records as he won two golds at the Milano Cortina games. "Fond du Lac Avenue" was temporarily renamed to "Jordan Stolz Avenue."



The village of Kewaskum celebrated Jordan Stolz, its hometown Olympian, with a parade on Friday afternoon.

It started at the Kewaskum Public Library and ended at the Kewaskum High School field house. As part of the celebration, the village temporarily renamed "Fond du Lac Avenue" to "Jordan Stolz Avenue."

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Olympic records

The backstory:

Stolz set Olympic records as he won gold in the men's 1000-meter and 500-meter speed skating races at the Milano Cortina games in February. He also won silver in the men's 1500-meter.

The U.S. finished second in the overall medal count with 33, with Stolz's performance delivering two of 12 golds and one of 12 silvers for Team USA.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Kewaskum parade celebrates hometown Olympian Jordan Stolz

What's next:

It was a lifetime of training both on and off the ice in order for Stolz to bring home the hardware. While Stolz accomplished his goal, there's much more work to be done. And he actually may not need to wait until 2030 to do it.

"I'm gonna keep training until the next Olympics," Stolz told Fox News Digital in a recent interview. "Do some World Championships, World Cups, we'll see what I can do.

"I might try, you know, a little bit of track cycling this summer, maybe in LA '28's on the table, but we'll see."