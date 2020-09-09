Jonathan Massey bound over for trial, charged in shooting of Kenosha police officer

article

The man accused of shooting a Kenosha police officer appeared before a judge on Wednesday, Sept. 9 for his preliminary hearing. Jonathan Massey, charged with attempted first-degree homicide, was bound over for trial. His arraignment has been scheduled for Oct. 5.

Massey is accused of shooting Officer Justin Pruett on Aug. 8 while the officer stopped to talk to him.

According to the criminal complaint, officers responded to a call for an illegal entry to vehicle complaint around 5 a.m. The caller reported that two males with hoodies broke into his vehicle and that they were in the area of 46th and Sheridan, running westbound.

Shortly after, an officer informed dispatch that he was with one of the suspects near 13th Avenue and 50th Street. In the squad video, the officer can be seen exiting his vehicle and approaching a man in a gray hoodie, later identified as Jonathan Massey. The video shows the officer speaking with Massey for several seconds before Massey moves from the street back to the sidewalk.

Kenosha police officer shot, wounded Aug. 8

At this point, according to the complaint, the officer deploys his Tazer towards Massey. The video shows Massey moving quickly to the north, away from the street.

At that time, two gunshots can be heard on the officer's squad video and muzzle flashes can be seen from Massey's location. After the gunshots, the officer can be seen retreating towards the street.

The complaint indicates eight gunshots can then be heard on the squad video. The evidence suggests that these eight shots are the officer returning fire, according to the complaint. Massey fled the scene.

The Kenosha Police officer was taken to a local hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Massey was apprehended the night of Tuesday, Aug. 11 in Gary, Indiana for attempted 1st-degree intentional homicide.