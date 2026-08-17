Jonas Brothers at Fiserv Forum on Nov. 1; get ticket information

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The Brief The Jonas Brothers are coming to Milwaukee! The band will perform at Fiserv Forum in November. Tickets will be available starting with the Spotify Reserved presale on Tuesday, Aug. 18.



The Jonas Brothers are coming to Milwaukee!

Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas announced The Burning Up Tour All Over Again will stop at Fiserv Forum on Nov. 1.

"Our last tour reminded us just how much this music means to us and to the fans who've been with us from the start," said the Jonas Brothers. "The response was so overwhelming announcing the MSG shows that we knew we couldn't stop at New York. We're taking The Burning Up Tour All Over Again on the road so we can relive it with all of you, city by city. We can't wait to run it back with all of you."

Get tickets

What you can do:

Tickets will be available starting with the Spotify Reserved presale in the US on Tuesday, Aug. 18 at 8:28 am. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday, Aug. 21 at 10 am at ticketmaster.com.

The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, invitation to the pre-show Burnin’ Up VIP Lounge, specially designed VIP gift item, pre-show merch shopping and more.

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VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com!