‘So You Think You Can Dance’ returns: JoJo Siwa, tWitch, Matthew Morrison to judge

Break out your tap shoes, ballroom attire and fog machines: "So You Think You Can Dance" is returning at last.

FOX has announced that the Emmy-winning reality competition series, which has been off the air since the fall of 2019, will pirouette back onto screens on Wednesday, May 18 at 9 p.m. ET, following the season finale of fellow reality juggernaut "The Masked Singer."

Cat Deeley will return as host, joined by an exciting new panel of judges. SYTYCD fave Stephen "tWitch" Boss returns to the series and takes his shiny new seat at the judges’ table. He’s joined by "Glee" star Matthew Morrison and dancer, singer and social media sensation JoJo Siwa.

Of the returning series, FOX Entertainment said in a release: "The brand-new version will feature highly skilled dancers between the ages of 18 and 30, showcasing their talents in various dance styles, including contemporary, tap, hip-hop, ballroom, animation, breaking and more. Those who are selected to move on to the SYTYCD studio will work with world-renowned choreographers and compete each week in a variety of styles, with brand-new twists and turns introduced into the competition."

After the show airs on FOX in its Wednesday timeslot, episodes will be available to watch on Tubi, FOX’s free streaming platform. Audiences can also find it on Hulu, FOX Now and On Demand.

More on the return of this reality powerhouse from FOX’s press release:

Over the course of its 16 seasons, "So You Think You Can Dance" has received 71 Emmy Award nominations and garnered 17 Emmy Award wins, including Outstanding Choreography, Outstanding Costumes, as well as awards in Outstanding Lighting Design.

SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE: FINALE: America’s Favorite Dancer is Bailey Munoz on the Season Finale of SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE airing live, Monday, Sept. 16 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. ©2019 Fox Media LLC. Cr: Adam Rose

"So You Think You Can Dance" is from Industrial Media’s 19 Entertainment and MRC. The series is executive-produced by co-creator Nigel Lythgoe, Jeff Thacker, Rosie Seitchik, Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman on behalf of 19 Entertainment. Seitchik also will serve as showrunner. Visit the "So You Think You Can Dance" site at fox.com/dance to view exclusive videos and photos. "Like" "So You Think You Can Dance" on Facebook at SoYouThinkYouCanDance. Follow the series on Twitter @DANCEonFOX and on Instagram @DANCEonFOX and join the discussion using #SYTYCD. Follow the Reality Club on Fox on Facebook at RealityClubFOX, on Instagram @RealityClubFOX and on Twitter @RealityClubFOX.

ABOUT CAT DEELEY: Cat Deeley is an author and one of the foremost television presenters, both in the United States and the U.K. Deeley has received five Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program for her hosting role on SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE. Additionally, Deeley won the 2015 and 2012 Critics Choice Award for Best Reality Host for her role on the series. She is a double BAFTA Award winner and published her first book, "The Joy in You," in 2020.

ABOUT STEPHEN "TWITCH" BOSS: Stephen "tWitch" Boss continues to make a splash in the entertainment world with his multitude of talents. The memorable contestant, All-Star and judge of SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE is a staple on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" as its resident dancer, DJ and co-executive producer. He most recently was seen as the host of the television series "The Real Dirty Dancing" and "Clash of the Cover Bands." Boss resides in Los Angeles, with his wife, fellow dance artist and host, Allison, and their three children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.

ABOUT MATTHEW MORRISON: Matthew Morrison is a multi-hyphenate who is recognized for his work on stage and on screen, and has been nominated for a Tony, Emmy and two Golden Globe Awards. Morrison became a true household name when he was cast as a series regular on "Glee," starring as "Mr. Schuester," the director of the glee club. He most recently starred in "American Horror Story." He also has starred on Broadway in hits "Hairspray," "The Light In The Piazza," "South Pacific" and "Finding Neverland." Morrison has toured globally with his vast repertoire of music that encompasses his established career across television, stage and recordings.

ABOUT JOJO SIWA: JoJo Siwa is a global superstar, singer, television and film star, best-selling author and social media sensation. Siwa has more than 66 million followers on social media and more than 3.7 billion views on YouTube. She was named one of Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in 2020. She recently wrapped her first-ever concert tour with more than 130 shows, selling out arenas and becoming the youngest artist ever to headline and sell out the O2 Arena. Siwa also served as creative director and executive producer of the reality competition series "Siwa’s Dance Pop Revolution," on which she discovered the new pop group XOMG Pop! She recently was featured in "Dancing with the Stars," during which she made history as the first contestant to dance with a same-sex partner and earned a People’s Choice Award for Competition Contestant of 2021.

