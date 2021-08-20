John Wayne Airport: Man's bizarre crime spree prompts lockdown, flight delay

John Wayne Airport is back to normal after a man's alleged crime spree at the runway forced evacuations, flight delays and cancellations.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Department, a man breached airport security around 5:30 p.m. Friday night. The suspect then hijacked an airport vehicle – not to be confused with a plane –and drove it onto the airfield outside Terminal C, deputies say.

Deputies say the suspect then stopped the vehicle near a gate and then tried to break into a "secure area of the terminal," prompting the airport to go on a lockdown.

The man was eventually found in the ceiling of the terminal. The suspect was identified as Johnny Hecker, 51, of San Diego, the Orange County Sheriff's Department reported. Hecker was arrested on suspicion of trespassing and vandalism.

Flight operations had resumed by 8:30 p.m. Hecker was booked into Orange County Jail, and the investigation was continuing to determine how the man entered the airfield.

