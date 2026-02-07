Jen's Sweet Treats in Cudahy closing for good; 'This is not goodbye'

article

The Brief Jennifer Clark, owner of Jen’s Sweet Treats in Cudahy, announced the shop will close on May 31 after more than 11 years in business. The bakery gained local fame for donating 100% of proceeds from numerous fundraisers to fallen first responders, local sports teams, and the Stars & Stripes Honor Flight. Clark is retiring from full-time retail to move to Tupelo, Mississippi, where she plans to open a smaller-scale cottage bakery out of her home.



The owner of Jen's Sweet Treats in Cudahy announced on Saturday, Feb. 7 that after 11-and-a-half years, she will be closing the bakery at the end of May.

Cudahy bakery closing

What we know:

Jennifer Clark has become known for hosting fundraisers for fallen police officers, fallen firefighters, K-9 officers, a DPW worker killed on the job in Milwaukee, the Stars & Stripes Honor Flight program, and even sports teams in the Cudahy area -- helping them purchase life-saving defibrillators.

During these fundraisers, 100% of proceeds have been donated to the cause.

What they're saying:

In a post on the Jen's Sweet Treats Facebook page, Clark said the following:

"Cudahy and all of Southeastern Wisconsin have been so great to me over the past 11 and a half years. I've had so many customers over the years, many who I now call my friends. I love my job immensely but the time has come for me to retire from a full time shop to something on a much smaller scale. With that being said Jen's Sweet Treats in Cudahy will be closing on May 31st. My family and I will be moving to Tupelo, Mississippi the beginning of 6June. I'm still here for 121 more days so please stop by to visit and stock up on our delicious treats. Even though this is goodbye to Wisconsin it is not goodbye to Jen's Sweet Treats. We will be opening a small cottage bakery out of our home in Tupelo so if you're ever in the area, make sure you look us up! This is not goodbye , it's just see ya later."