Jefferson County squad struck, deputy had been helping at crash scene
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. - Road conditions were snow-covered and slippery throughout southeast Wisconsin – and a Jefferson County sheriff's deputy learned that firsthand.
Squad struck
What we know:
A post on the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Facebook page said one of its squads was struck on Wednesday morning, Jan. 14. The deputy had been pulled over to the side of the road while helping a citizen that had been involved in a crash.
No injuries were reported by any citizens or the deputy.
Officials urge drivers to slow down when roads become hazardous.
Jefferson County sheriff's squad struck
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.