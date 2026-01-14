Jefferson County squad struck, deputy had been helping at crash scene

article

The Brief A Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy’s vehicle was hit Wednesday morning while assisting a motorist during a snowstorm. Despite the hazardous, slippery road conditions, neither the deputy nor the citizens involved were hurt. Following the incident, officials are urging drivers to slow down and use caution on snow-covered roads.



Road conditions were snow-covered and slippery throughout southeast Wisconsin – and a Jefferson County sheriff's deputy learned that firsthand.

Squad struck

What we know:

A post on the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Facebook page said one of its squads was struck on Wednesday morning, Jan. 14. The deputy had been pulled over to the side of the road while helping a citizen that had been involved in a crash.

No injuries were reported by any citizens or the deputy.

Officials urge drivers to slow down when roads become hazardous.

Jefferson County sheriff's squad struck