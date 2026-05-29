Jefferson County OWI arrest; man had 3 kids in vehicle

article

The Brief A Superior man was arrested for OWI on Thursday night, May 28, in Jefferson County. The driver had three children under the age of 16 in the vehicle at the time of the stop, officials said. The other parent arrived on scene and took custody of the children.



A 36-year-old Superior man was arrested by Wisconsin State Patrol on Thursday, May 28, for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence with three children in the vehicle under the age of 16.

What we know:

Officials said around 10:20 p.m. Thursday a state trooper initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for speeding on eastbound I-94 in Jefferson County.

The driver complied with field sobriety tests and was arrested for operating while intoxicated 1st with a passenger under 16.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The other parent arrived on scene and took custody of the children.

The driver will be charged with OWI 1st w/passenger under 16, operating while suspended, possession of open intoxicants, and speeding. Possession of narcotics drugs will be referred to the DAs office.