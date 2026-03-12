Jefferson County online avian influenza dashboard launched

article

The Brief The Jefferson County Health Department launched a real-time dashboard to provide updates on local avian influenza outbreaks. The tool monitors six response tasks, including depopulation, air/water quality, and symptom tracking at affected sites. Residents and farmers can access safety precautions and reporting contacts for sick or dead animals.



The Jefferson County Health Department (JCHD) announced on Thursday, March 12, that it has created an online resource to share updated information regarding the avian influenza outbreaks in Jefferson County.

Avian influenza dashboard

What we know:

A news release says the Jefferson County Avian Influenza Outbreaks Dashboard is designed to provide residents with real-time data regarding each of the response categories at the two affected locations.

The dashboard features a summary of the outbreak followed by description, status, and oversight responsibility for the six response tasks at each location: depopulation, composting, cleaning/disinfection, groundwater quality monitoring, air quality monitoring, and symptom monitoring.

Officials said the dashboard also includes safety precautions, contacts for reporting sick or dead animals, and key information for farm and medical workers, owners of backyard flocks, and dairy farmers.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Learn much more by visiting the Jefferson County Avian Influenza Outbreaks Dashboard.

Related article